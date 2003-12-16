Neverwinter Nights - Shadows of Undrentide - PC

Neverwinter Nights: Shadows of Undrentide is a new add-on pack to the hugely popular Neverwinter Nights that will see you fighting new creatures, learning new skills, and exploring new landscapes. To benefit from all this, you will need to own a copy of the original game.

Based on an entirely new area of the game, those gamers who are expecting to be able to bring their characters from the original game across into this version will be sorely disappointed. This time you play a Dwarvish mage's apprentice, searching for the culprits behind an elaborate artefact heist.

To make up for the fact that you've basically got to start again, Bioware, the games developers, have given us five more Prestige Classes; Assassin, Arcane Archer, Blackguard, Harper Scout, and Shadowdancer. Of course in true gaming style you have to learn these high-level classes and most become available around about level five as long as you've made the right decisions early on.

Controls are still the same as before and unlike Microsoft's Dungeon Siege you still only have control over one character. However Bioware have including the ability to allow access to your companion's inventory pack and this is ideal for transferring items in and out of their packs and carrying all your gold from your latest raid.