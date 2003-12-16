  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game reviews

Neverwinter Nights - Shadows of Undrentide - PC

|
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
3.5 stars

Price when reviewed: £15

Quick verdict

You only need individual add-ons if you’ve been buying since the start. Now there’s a third one around, just buy the box set.
Read full verdict

For
  • You can import your original character
Against
  • No point buying it alone now

Neverwinter Nights: Shadows of Undrentide is a new add-on pack to the hugely popular Neverwinter Nights that will see you fighting new creatures, learning new skills, and exploring new landscapes. To benefit from all this, you will need to own a copy of the original game.

Based on an entirely new area of the game, those gamers who are expecting to be able to bring their characters from the original game across into this version will be sorely disappointed. This time you play a Dwarvish mage's apprentice, searching for the culprits behind an elaborate artefact heist.

To make up for the fact that you've basically got to start again, Bioware, the games developers, have given us five more Prestige Classes; Assassin, Arcane Archer, Blackguard, Harper Scout, and Shadowdancer. Of course in true gaming style you have to learn these high-level classes and most become available around about level five as long as you've made the right decisions early on.

Controls are still the same as before and unlike Microsoft's Dungeon Siege you still only have control over one character. However Bioware have including the ability to allow access to your companion's inventory pack and this is ideal for transferring items in and out of their packs and carrying all your gold from your latest raid.

Verdict

Overall Shadows of Undrentide is a strange beast. With so many mods available for free on the internet there is plenty to keep you busy within the Neverwinter Nights community before you ever have to venture into this official add-on.

In addition to that the fact that you can't simply bring your previous character makes this more of a Neverwinter Nights 1.5 rather than an add-on pack where you need the original. That said, this add-on pack is very good, with plenty of new features, levels, monsters and classes to beat, complete and earn. Whatever we say won't stop it selling a million copies to owners of the original (and the Hordes of Underdark second add-on, coming soon to a boxset near you) so grab the D & D rulebook and enjoy.

Neverwinter Nights - Shadows of Undrentide - PC deals

Neverwinter Nights - Shadows of Undrentide - PC
£15
£15
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Games
Great Xbox One deal, get 3 months of Xbox Live Gold and free £10 voucher for just £14.99
Xbox One X review: 4K HDR console gaming doesn't get better than this
Fallout 76 review: What’s all the fuss about?
PlayStation Classic review: Fun-filled 90s party but with a few no-shows
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Comments