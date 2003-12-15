  Championship Manager 4 - PC

Championship Manager 4 is the latest in the long line of football sims to come out of the Eidos / SI Games doors and followers of the ever popular series will not be disappointed.

With over 200,000 players and staff across 39 national leagues footie fans will not be disenchanted with the level of detail once again obtained, in fact to some it might be slightly mind boggling.

New to the game are a number of features including a 2D match mode that allows you to watch the game unfold, giving you the chance to manage and change positions according when it comes to passing and shooting tactics. Plus greater emphasis has been placed on training, and the game gives you the chance to assign specific schedules. This of course gives you even more responsibility in making your players “match fit” for the season ahead of you and towards the end of the season what you do and don't do becomes crucial if you plan to get your boys promoted.

Other new addition include an enhanced contract negotiation system, a more efficient easier to use network play arena and for those who want it a skinnable interface.