APP OF THE DAY: Mini Ninjas review (iPhone, iPad)

When Square Enix isn't making top AAA titles for the PS3 or Xbox 360, it seems it spends its time making fun little apps for the iPad and iPhone. But can the company that normally only does "epic", do lighthearted fun as well?

If you hadn't guessed by the screenshots or the name, the game focuses around a troupe of ninjas with no real purpose or agenda other than getting as far along the screen to the right as possible before hitting an obstacle or being knocked down by an enemy.

Riding on the tailcoats of virtually every other cross-the-screen-running-game out there, Mini Ninjas adds a new world to gape at as well as some moments where you don't really have a clue what's going on, but go with it anyway.

"The lightning-paced, beautifully styled adventure reunites fans with their favourite characters from Mini Ninjas and stays faithful to original storyline, while providing charmingly addictive and new fun for all," is the way Square Enix explains the game, and for the most part it is right. It's certainly fun and charming.

For those looking for a storyline of sorts, you play as Hiro and friends, as they run, jump and slash their way through ancient lands.

If that wasn't enough to convince you to dive in, your ultimate aim is to retrieve the stolen artefact from the dragon, and rescue your fellow Ninjas on the way.

Each character has unique powers that will help defeat the Evil Samurai Warlord’s magical army, whose forbidden magic has turned all animals into minions - riveting stuff.

In practice that means swiping and jumping at the same time, and occasionally running along walls - ninja style. Each character has different weapons and you can buy more coins to get continues, power-ups and other such niceties.

As with games like Tiny Wings and others of this genre you are also encouraged to complete goals like "smash 3 rocks with Futo" or "Perform 3 wall runs".

Just like Halfbrick's Jetpack Joyride this will either have you coming back for more, or bored to tears within 10 minutes, however the bonus here is that it's 69p and so - like a chocolate bar - if you really don't enjoy it, there are plenty more apps to choose from in the App store.