APP OF THE DAY: Great Little War Game review (Android)

Great Little War Game has the best name ever. After all, it is both "great" and a "war game". Of course, it could be argued that it's a little presumptuous of the developer to claim that its own creation is "great" but who cares when it has made a game this addictive.

Platform Android & iOS Price £1.86 (Android) £1.99 (iOS) Where Android Market/iTunes

GLWG, as it shall hereafter be known, is a turn-based strategy game. At the start of a level, you're given an objective and you must wisely use your moves to achieve it as quickly as possible. The faster you get to the end of the level, the more points you'll get too. Each turn takes one day, so to get the best score you have to complete each level within a few days.

We found this pretty hard, and to be honest, it's the only aspect of the game we didn't love. But, that's possibly just us, as we always used to enjoy the challenge of building our empire in games like Command & Conquer as much as we liked doing the missions. Even so, in GLWG it does feel a little like getting the top score would be nearly impossible.

Graphically, GLWG is very pleasant too. It's 3D graphics are smooth and we didn't have any lag, and we played on the original Samsung Galaxy Tab 7-inch. There are some interface frustrations, but you don't have to watch the enemy play their turn, if you don't want to - it can take a while - and we liked that. There is still a little waiting around though, which can be frustrating when you're trying to kick some arse.

We bought our copy in the Android market sale before Christmas. It was 10p then, but it's normal price is £1.89 for Android and £1.99 for iOS. We've spent countless incredibly happy hours playing the game, so it's easily worth full price in our opinion. There are plenty of levels too, and we're certain that the game is long enough to keep all but the very most hardcore gamers happy for a long time indeed.

There's a choice of game modes too. You can play through the campaign, which is the standard level-based game. There's also something called "pass & play" which allows you to take turns to play against a friend, passing the device between each of you. Then there's a Skirmish mode, which just calls for you to wipe out the opposing force.

Achievements can be earned, and these are tracked but the online OpenFeint service. You can even get 25 achievement points for watching the game credits. Which seems odd, and they aren't especially long either.

All-in-all, a terrific game. Now, if you'll excuse us, we've got a little war to win.