  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game reviews

APP OF THE DAY: Super Stickman Golf review (Android & iOS)

|
1/3 Pocket-lint
Super Stickman Golf

There are casual games and there are casual games. Today’s App of the Day is one of the latter, or perhaps the former, depending on how you read that sentence. Essentially, while some of these kinds of downloads are all about swiping you finger so that object A goes into object B, this one is a little better put together, more enjoyable and will having a lasting appeal beyond 24 hours. It’ll also help if you like a spot of golf.

Super Stickman Golf

Platform
Android & iOS
Price
Free/69p
Where
Market/iTunes



Super Stickman Golf is a bit of a giveaway from the name of the game. It’s based on the golf. You get 9 holes per course, there’s no need to switch clubs and you choose the direction and power of the strike with on-screen buttons and that age old system of stopping a swingometer at the right point. There are more courses than we’ve got through so far with bags in each level of difficultly from beginner to expert. They’re very much on the arcade side and each is themed with things like ice, the moon and even a disco level.

It’s Stickman because your little avatar is a stickman and it’s Super because you can get power-ups to help you along the way. You unlock them as you go. The most useful of all has to be the Mulligan which allows you to retake a shot without losing a stroke. The Sticky Ball is also pretty amusing but we’ll leave you to discover the joys of that one on your own.

There are all the things you’d expect in a game of golf - bunkers, water hazards and that kind of jazz - as well as achievements to unlock, along with more courses too. In all, it’s a good bit of amusement with the 9 hole length making it as snackable a game as these casuals need to be. Download it now. You won’t regret it.

PopularIn Games
  1. E3 2018: All the games and announcements that matter
  2. The Last of Us 2: Joel is not dead and there are new infected classes to encounter
  3. Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  4. Fortnite on Nintendo Switch info, price and everything you need to know
  5. Sony prevents Fortnite cross-play between PS4 and Switch
  1. Microsoft might release next Xbox alongside a family of devices in 2020
  2. Fortnite now available for Nintendo Switch, and it's completely free
  3. Nintendo E3 2018 Direct video presentation: Watch it right here
  4. Ubisoft E3 2018 conference: All the games, announcements and how to watch it again
  5. Sony PlayStation E3 2018 showcase: All the games, announcements and how to watch it again
Comments