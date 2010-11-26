  1. Home
APP OF THE DAY - Robot Unicorn Attack Christmas Edition (iPhone)

Yes, admittedly, it is a bit early for Christmas-related content - for most of us at Pocket-lint Christmas begins on Christmas eve, when it dawns on us that we must really get down to doing some shopping.

However, if you're one of the many who likes to start festivities nice and early then we might have just the app for you - having brought you news of Angry Birds Christmas Edition earlier, you can now try your gaming skills with the imaginatively titled...

Robot Unicorn Attack

Format
iPhone, iPod touch, iPad
Price
59p
Where
iTunes

As with many addictive games the premise of Robot Unicorn Attack is very simple; based along the same lines as Canabalt, you control a robot unicorn - now in Christmas garb - deciding when to jump and blast your way through various obstacles as the screen scrolls mercilessly on until your eventual demise.

app of the day robot unicorn attack christmas edition iphone image 2

The game plays as well as ever and you get two forms of obstacle avoidance, consisting of the ability to jump/double jump or Winter Blast. There's also been an update to the music as you'll now get "Christmas Time (Don't Let the Bells End)" by the Darkness, as opposed to the original's "Always" by Erasure or the Heavy Metal edition's "Battlefield" by Blind Guardian.

Needless to say it's not the most in-depth game, but it's good to dip in and out of especially if you like to compete on the high-score front.

