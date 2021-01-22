YouTube on Xbox Series X and Xbox One now plays HDR

(Pocket-lint) - It's been a fair while coming, but the YouTube app for Xbox consoles now plays HDR content.

The Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X have not been able to show HDR on videos before, but the latest version of the app enables it. We have tried it ourselves on an Xbox Series S connected to a Philips OLED754 TV and the set immediately activates HDR when a supported video starts.

You will need a HDR TV, of course, but to check it out yourself, just search for "HDR" in the YouTube app and you'll a number of videos and channels pop up. We particularly like The HDR channel, which has plenty of relevant clips available for you to check out.

Engadget claims that it uses the PQ Rec.2020 HDR format using the VP9-2 codec.

Resolution will naturally depend on your console of choice. Like Netflix, most will play YouTube content in 4K, even if the maximum resolution for gaming is 1080p/1440p.

Netflix itself is also capable of outputting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supporting Xbox consoles, as long as you have a compatible TV and surround sound system setup.

Writing by Rik Henderson.