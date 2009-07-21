  1. Home
Xbox LIVE update preview program announced

Microsoft has announced that it is accepting applications for the Xbox 360 update preview program as part of a testing process before the update goes live later this year.

As with previous schemes, the Xbox team is asking those interested in being a beta tester to visit the Microsoft Connect site, sign in with the Windows Live ID and fill out a survey.

Xbox says: "We're asking a few questions about where you live, your home network, ISP connection and a few other pieces of information. We are looking for a good cross-section of our members in order to get the best feedback we can".

Open to all Xbox LIVE members, Xbox says it's looking for "multiple thousands" of participants, so "your chances of making it in are good".

