  Xbox 360 Project Natal coming in 2010

"Project Natal", Microsoft's answer to the Nintendo Wii's popular motion controlled gaming, will be with us in 2010, it's been revealed.

No timescale had previously been put on the system, currently at prototype stage, until now, with the confirmation from Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer that we can expect it next year.

TG Daily reported the snippet from Ballmer's appearance at The Executive's Club of Chicago where he was discussing "the role of innovation in changing economic times".

"Ballmer stated openly during a speech on the recession to those in attendance at the Executives Club in Chicago, a new Xbox 360 will hit the store shelves in 2010", states the site.

The Project Natal add-on is a camera-based system that will let Xbox gamers user their whole bodies - and voice - to control in-game action.