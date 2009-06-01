Beatles "All You Need Is Love" to be Xbox 360 exclusive

Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison, came together on stage to kick off the 2009 E3 gaming event with the world premiere of The Beatles: Rock Band.

As many of you will know already, The Beatles: Rock Band will be released worldwide on 9/9/09, along with The Beatles back catalogue on CD.

What is news is that Beatles classic "All You Need Is Love", will be released exclusively on Xbox 360 as a downloadable song for The Beatles: Rock Band through Xbox LIVE on 9 September 2009 with all proceeds benefitting Doctors Without Borders.

Fans will also be excited to hear more info about the game. Microsoft says they "will be able to experience The Beatles' musical career for themselves. From the early touring days in 1963 Liverpool to the immortal, final performance on the Apple Corps rooftop, fans can follow in the band's footsteps as they traverse the globe during the height of Beatlemania".

There are also "previously unreleased authentic voice recordings from John, Paul, George and Ringo chatting between takes during studio sessions recorded at Abbey Road more than four decades ago" included in the game.

In addition, the first ten songs that will be available on the game-disc have been revealed and the list reads as follows: "I Saw Her Standing There", "I Want To Hold Your Hand", "I Feel Fine", "Taxman", "Day Tripper", Back In The USSR", "I Am The Walrus", "Octopus's Garden", "Here Comes The Sun", and "Get Back".

Additional songs will be announced at a later date. We will keep you posted.