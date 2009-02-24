Microsoft announces wireless Sidewinder X8
In the States, Microsoft has announced SideWinder X8 mouse, the company's first wireless gaming mouse that offers BlueTrack technology.
The latest addition to the SideWinder line, the SideWinder X8 claims to offer the best frame rate, speed and acceleration on the market and a tracking range from 250dpi to 4000dpi.
Microsoft's BlueTrack technology claims to offer the world's most advanced tracking technology that works on virtually any surface.
"Many gamers have long desired a wireless gaming mouse that doesn't compromise on performance, and Microsoft delivers with the SideWinder X8 Mouse", said Bill Jukes, product marketing manager for Microsoft Hardware.
"Combining the best tracking performance available with an innovative wireless solution, this mouse will change the way gamers perceive wireless performance".
Microsoft claims the X8 will offer up to 30 hours of active gaming on a single charge. It goes on sale this week in the US for $99.95.
