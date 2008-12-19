Microsoft announces 14 new Lips tracks
Microsoft is set to release 14 new downloadable songs for Lips over the the next few weeks, with the first four available today.
There's a mixture of classic tunes for those who like to belt out a good ballad, a fair share of nineties cheese, as well as some offerings from the likes of KT Tunstall, Paulo Nutini and The Fray.
The full list is as follows:
19 December:
* Over My Head (Cable Car) - The Fray
* Every Little Step - Bobby Brown
* Prisoner of Society - The Living End
* Virtual Insanity - Jamiroquai
26 December:
* New Shoes - Paolo Nutini
* What's Love Got To Do With It - Tina Turner
* What Is Love? - Haddaway
2 January:
* Where Did Our Love Go - The Supremes
* Let's Groove - Earth, Wind and Fire
* Be Good Johnny - Men At Work
* Somethin' Stupid - Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman
9 January:
* Superstar - Jamelia
* People are People - Depeche Mode
* Suddenly I See - KT Tunstall
- PUBG Mobile Arcade mode: Here's everything you need to know about the PUBG update
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- God of War review: Stunning reinvention marks Kratos' triumphant return
- PUBG now free to play on Xbox One, see the fuss about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for yourself
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Call of Duty Alexa skill uses AI to offer personalised training
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Release date, formats, Battle Royale and everything you need to know
- Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know including how the cardboard Toy-Cons work
- Nintendo Labo initial review: Crazy cardboard fun for the Switch
Comments