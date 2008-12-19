  1. Home
Microsoft announces 14 new Lips tracks

|
Microsoft is set to release 14 new downloadable songs for Lips over the the next few weeks, with the first four available today.

There's a mixture of classic tunes for those who like to belt out a good ballad, a fair share of nineties cheese, as well as some offerings from the likes of KT Tunstall, Paulo Nutini and The Fray.

The full list is as follows:

19 December:

* Over My Head (Cable Car) - The Fray
* Every Little Step - Bobby Brown
* Prisoner of Society - The Living End
* Virtual Insanity - Jamiroquai

26 December:

* New Shoes - Paolo Nutini
* What's Love Got To Do With It - Tina Turner
* What Is Love? - Haddaway

2 January:

* Where Did Our Love Go - The Supremes
* Let's Groove - Earth, Wind and Fire
* Be Good Johnny - Men At Work
* Somethin' Stupid - Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman

9 January:

* Superstar - Jamelia
* People are People - Depeche Mode
* Suddenly I See - KT Tunstall

