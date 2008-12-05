Microsoft announces festive Lips DLC
Microsoft is getting into the Christmas cheer with a number of downloadable festive songs for Lips.
Ten songs in total will be released, three of which will be available today and the rest from 12th December.
Each song will apparently feature "a unique custom holiday video to really bring out the spirit of the season", along with other custom videos.
Songs include Christmas classics from Andy Williams, Elvis Presley and Nat King Cole, as well as Kylie's take on Santa Baby.
Not to leave anyone out, there are also a couple of Jewish songs on there as well, including The Dreidel Song from Sister Hazel and Hanukkah Blessings by the Barenaked Ladies.
Pricing starts at 160 Microsoft Points, which is around £1.36 and therefore pretty cheap.
The full list is below-ho-ho. Yes, the Christmas puns hav begun...
5th December:
* Andy Williams - "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year"
* Elvis Presley - "Blue Christmas"
* Sister Hazel - "The Dreidel Song"
12th December:
* Barenaked Ladies - "Hanukkah Blessings"
* Bing Crosby - "White Christmas"
* Brenda Lee - "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree"
* Burl Ives - "A Holly Jolly Christmas"
* Gene Autry - "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer"
* Kylie Minogue - "Santa Baby"
* Nat King Cole - "The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)"
