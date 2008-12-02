All Halo music to be squeezed into bumper soundtrack
Halo fans will today be able to get all of the music from the games on one huge compilation soundtrack.
Sumthing Else Music Works and Microsoft have pulled together to put music from all three Halo games onto a whopping five discs.
Also included is a bonus DVD that previews five tracks from Halo Wars, plus a behind the scenes video of the main theme being recorded.
Called Halo Trilogy - The Complete Original Soundtracks, the collection is supposed to be available on Sumthing Else Music Works' online store today, although it doesn't seem to be appearing at the moment.
Keep checking back if you're desperate, otherwise Amazon will be selling the bundle for £39.49 from Monday 8 December. Pretty pricey, but you are getting a fair bit of music for your money.
- 8 things you need to know before playing Fortnite
- Pokemon Go updates with Legendary Pokemon Mew, Latios and Latias
- Pokemon Go rewarding players for litter picking on Earth Day
- What parents need to know about Fortnite
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Sony PS4 Pro review: 4K HDR gaming for PlayStation fans
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
- Far Cry 5 review: Politically charged and powerful return for the first-person shooter
- Xbox One S review: Great console and 4K Blu-ray player for the budget concious
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
Comments