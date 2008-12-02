  All Halo music to be squeezed into bumper soundtrack

Halo fans will today be able to get all of the music from the games on one huge compilation soundtrack.

Sumthing Else Music Works and Microsoft have pulled together to put music from all three Halo games onto a whopping five discs.

Also included is a bonus DVD that previews five tracks from Halo Wars, plus a behind the scenes video of the main theme being recorded.

Called Halo Trilogy - The Complete Original Soundtracks, the collection is supposed to be available on Sumthing Else Music Works' online store today, although it doesn't seem to be appearing at the moment.

Keep checking back if you're desperate, otherwise Amazon will be selling the bundle for £39.49 from Monday 8 December. Pretty pricey, but you are getting a fair bit of music for your money.