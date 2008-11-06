Half of NXE features cut during development, says Microsoft
It seems that despite all the exciting things we have to look forward to with the New Xbox Experience, there may well have been a lot more if Microsoft had had its way.
The company has admitted it had to cut half of its original plans for the update during its development process.
"There's still a lot of stuff we want to do. Half the things we wanted to do in NXE we cut out of the service", said Microsoft’s Jerry Johnson.
"One of the nice things we did was this architectural change to make things more published and driven from the service. All of a sudden we opened up the platform to say 'I don't have to wait until once or twice a year to release something onto the dashboard'.
"There's a Photo Party app that will be part of the platform. The way it will be distributed is all of a sudden you'll see a slot on the dashboard and if you don't have it you click on it and it's going to download from the service onto your application part of the dashboard. Those are the type of things we're going to start doing."
NXE is all set for download on November 19th, but you already knew that.
- Dragalia Lost: Nintendo’s next mobile game is an original RPG
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know including how the cardboard Toy-Cons work
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Nintendo E3 2018 Direct video presentation: How to watch it and what to expect for Nintendo Switch
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- The C64 Mini review: Retro console remake of Commodore's finest hour
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is now available - here's everything you need to know
- South Park The Fractured But Whole review: Turn-based RPG sensation, or a bit of a stinker?
Comments