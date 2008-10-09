Tekken 6 to get Xbox 360 release too
Tekken 6 will launch simultaneously on Xbox 360 as well as PlayStation 3, Microsoft has announced today.
Speaking at the Tokyo Game Show, Xbox Live boss John Schappert said the popular fighting game would be available to Xboxers "at launch".
Previously only announced for PS3, Tekken 6 is set to be released worldwide in autumn next year, so there's still some wait just yet.
Tekken 6 will be the first boxed next-gen release of the franchise. The last offering, Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection, was a PSP game later released for download from the PlayStation Network for PSP in 2007. It still received pretty good reviews, so things look positive for the sixth installment.
We'll keep you updated with any more information we get.
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
Comments