  Tekken 6 to get Xbox 360 release too

Tekken 6 will launch simultaneously on Xbox 360 as well as PlayStation 3, Microsoft has announced today.

Speaking at the Tokyo Game Show, Xbox Live boss John Schappert said the popular fighting game would be available to Xboxers "at launch".

Previously only announced for PS3, Tekken 6 is set to be released worldwide in autumn next year, so there's still some wait just yet.

Tekken 6 will be the first boxed next-gen release of the franchise. The last offering, Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection, was a PSP game later released for download from the PlayStation Network for PSP in 2007. It still received pretty good reviews, so things look positive for the sixth installment.

