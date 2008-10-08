  Xbox 360 getting external Blu-ray drive?

If media reports circling the internet are to be believed, the Xbox 360 will soon be getting an external Blu-ray disc drive.

Xbit Labs has reported that the Toshiba-Samsung Storage Technology Corp has already received a contract from Microsoft to produce the devices, for a price rumoured to be between $100 and $150.

Now, to be fair, such whisperings have cropped up sporadically ever since Microsoft canned its HD-DVD player for the console.

In fact, Microsoft has always said that Blu-ray was an unnecessary addition due to the fact the games industry is moving towards a digital download model instead.

Whether this current report comes to any fruition, we'll just have to wait and see. There's no timescale hinted in the report though, so it could be a while before we hear anything.