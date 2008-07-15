Final Fantasy XIII heading for Xbox 360

Final Fantasy XIII is heading for Xbox 360, the game's publishers have confirmed.

Speaking at Microsoft's E3 2008 press briefing on Monday, Square-Enix boss Yoichi Wada even seem excited himself at the news, saying: "At long last, the day we've all been waiting for has arrived. It gives me great pleasure to unveil this to you today".

Microsoft's Don Mattrick seemed equally delighted, stating: "Final Fantasy XIII is an astonishing addition to our growing array of RPG titles".

"Final Fantasy joins a long list of former PlayStation franchises finding a new home on Xbox 360."

Xbox gamers can expect to be able to get their hands on the game "at launch", although no release dates were mentioned. You can probably expect it to show on the shelves later next year.