Microsoft "Lips" information surfaces

You may remember a few months ago rumours of a Microsoft project named Lips swirling around the internet. Well, enough information has now been released for us to - one, know that it is actually real, and two, give us enough information to know what the heck it actually is.

As some people may have guessed from the name, Lips is to be Microsoft's answer to Sony's SingStar. The game will come bundled with two mics that have light indicators on them of some sort.

There will reportedly be 30 games included with the game too, but interestingly players will be able to use their own music, as well as - of course - download new tracks from Xbox Live.

We're hoping more details will be uncovered at Microsoft's E3 announcements. We'll keep you updated.