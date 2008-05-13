Xbox unveils full 2008 line-up

A few internet leaks may have taken the edge from the announcement, but Microsoft Game Studios has now released the full list of Xbox 360 releases that we should see between now and Christmas.



The list is expected to be confirmed at the Xbox product showcase in San Francisco.



Attendees at the showcase will witness the first extended taste of tactical action game "Gears of War 2". Epic Games design director Cliff Bleszinski will be on hand to demonstrate some "dramatic new gameplay elements and stunning visual effects" in a campaign sequence from early in the game. Certainly one of the more anticipated 360 releases this year, gamers can expect for it to hit the shelves around Christmas.



MGS will also crack open "Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise", set to appear on shelves this September. Developed by Rare, this sequel builds upon the gameplay of the original and adds a few interesting twists to the mix.



For the first time, players will be able to collaborate together on a garden through a co-op experience, connect and play with others online via Xbox Live and instantly introduce new piñata species to their garden through a new feature utilising the Xbox Live Vision Camera.



The curtain will also be pulled back on Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, which is set to make a return in November.



Other titles due to be confirmed are Fable 2, expected around Christmas, Too Human, due on 29 August (US 19th) and Ninja Gaiden II, the closest to release, on 6 June.



We'll keep you updated with any more news from the showcase.