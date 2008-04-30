Assault Heroes 2 gets May launch date

The oh-so-originally named sequel to 2006's Assault Heroes, Assault Heroes 2, has been given a May launch date.

Just in time for your summer gaming rota, the Xbox Live arcade game will be making its comeback on 14 May.

Reportedly completely revamped for a more action-packed arcade shooter experience, Assault Heroes 2 see the game expand its horizons into outer space.

New features include enemy vehicles you can hijack, more levels and enhanced on-foot and co-operative gameplay modes.

Apparently "whether attacking on foot or piloting all-new spacecraft, players will enjoy optimum mobility in the most dangerous situations". Well, that's nice to know.

Developed by Wanako Studios, Assault Heroes 2 will be available for download from Xbox Live Marketplace and will set you back 800 Microsoft points.