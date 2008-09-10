Microsoft confirms SideWinder UK pricing
We recently brought you news of incoming SideWinder gaming-specific keyboards and mice from Microsoft. The company has now officially launched the SideWinder X6 keyboard and X5 mouse in the UK.
The X6 keyboard has been designed with gamers in mind, with macho styling which looks like it has been stolen from a stealth bomber. Exciting features include a switchable key pad, toggleable gaming modes, automatic custom profile switching and up to 90 assignable macro keys. With two-colour adjustable backlighting and dedicated media keys, you’ll be in the thick of the action, so to speak.
The X5 mouse brings the same aggressive B-2 stealth bomber styling and features a 2000dpi laser tracking engine, five programmable buttons and again the chance to assign macros to quickly execute regular commands in-game.
These beautiful gaming brutes can be yours for £69.99 and £49.99 respectively, and will be available in October.
