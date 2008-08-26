Xbox Live to help boost voting numbers in US

Xbox Live is going to be used as a voting tool in the American presidential elections.

Gamers will be able to log onto XBL and register to vote on who should become America's next president in November.

It is hoped Microsoft's partnership with activist group Rock the Vote will help to boost voting numbers among young people.

As part of the link-up, Xbox Live members will also be able to take part in polls which will help gauge voter trends, as well a forum that will be used to gather opinions from gamers.

"To realise our goal of registering two million young Americans by this fall, we need to go where young Americans are", said Heather Smith, executive director of Rock the Vote, in a statement. "There's no doubt in our minds that many are on Xbox 360 and Xbox Live."

Rock the Vote has previously targetted young voters through social networking site, MySpace, encouraging bands that use the site to promote their music to urge their fans to vote.

Xbox Live had 12 million subscribers across the world as of May this year, so it certainly seems like a good way to get to voters reeled in and registered.

The Rock The Vote campaign on Xbox Live will begin on 25 August.