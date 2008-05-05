  Microsoft denies Xbox 360 Blu-ray drive, again

Microsoft has once again moved to crush rumours that it will be putting a Blu-ray drive in its Xbox 360 games console.

The rumours, which resurfaced yet again last week suggested that the Microsoft was looking to put a Blu-ray drive in the console following the demise of the HD DVD format.

However Microsoft in an official email to gaming website GamePro said:

"As we have stated, we have no plans to introduce a Blu-ray drive for Xbox 360. Games are what drive consumers to purchase game consoles, and we remain focused on providing the largest library of blockbuster games available."

However, as one gaming journalist we spoke to said, "If Microsoft are focused on games and not movies, why did they release a HD DVD drive for high-definition movies".

It seems, the only way we will know whether this is true or not is the day that Microsoft launch a Blu-ray drive for the console.