Xbox 360 sales double in Europe
Microsoft says that the "momentum" behind Xbox 360 continues to grow, as the company announces that European sales have more than doubled in since the recent price cuts, with entry level pricing now at £160, "significantly broadening the console's audience".
"Xbox 360 is truly the next-generation console of choice among consumers, and today's numbers are proof that we are delivering on our commitment to achieve critical mass in Europe", said Chris Lewis, vice president, Microsoft interactive entertainment business Europe.
"The highly competitive ERP [price], coupled with entertainment content that's appealing to everyone in the home, makes Xbox 360 the ultimate high-definition entertainment choice, and it's clear that we're already seeing this resonate with consumers."
Microsoft says that the Xbox 360 is now officially the number one next-gen console in EMEA, owning 42% of the market in terms of life-to-date revenue.
In addition, Xbox 360 apparently has the highest software attach rate of any game console in Europe with more than 7 games sold per console (PS3: 3.8, Wii 3.5) after 27 months on the market.
