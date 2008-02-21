Microsoft launches Xbox Live Community Games
At the Games Developers Conference in San Francisco, Microsoft has announced a new games service for Xbox Live.
Described as a "a gaming YouTube", Xbox Live Community Games is open to amateur developers from around the world.
The games, created using XNA Game Studio 2.0 without the need for a Creators Club subscription (a service that allows anyone rather than just professionals to make content) or PC link, can be downloaded from the Xbox Live Marketplace and seven are already available.
In a related announcement, although perhaps less of interest to those in the UK where the Zune is yet to launch, Microsoft has launched gaming for their portable media player.
Games can be developed for the Zune on PC using XNA Game Studio and then loaded onto others devices.
Developers wanting to make Zune games can also make use of the handheld's Wi-Fi functions for wireless multiplayer options.
