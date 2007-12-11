  Xbox 360 Marketplace Video Store goes LIVE

The Xbox LIVE Marketplace Video Store service has now launched in five new countries - Canada, France, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom.



All Xbox 360 owners connected to the Internet in the included countries can now download to rent both high definition and standard definition movies direct to their console using the Xbox LIVE Marketplace Video Store.



Following last week's announcement where Microsoft revealed partnerships with Warner Bros (and Europacorp in Europe) for big movie titles, Xbox 360 owners will also be able download older Warner Bros films such as Batman Forever, Batman Returns, Analyze That, by the end of the year.



Cost per download for a catalogue film is from 250 Microsoft Points for Standard Definition movies and from 380 Microsoft Points for High Definition movies.



Robin Truchy, director of Xbox LIVE for Europe, Microsoft Entertainment and Devices Division said:



"We are firmly committed to providing the best high definition entertainment experiences for our consumers. We feel great about the enthusiasm created last week around HD movies in the Xbox LIVE community."



"The good news is that the movie industry seems excited as well about this launch: we look forward to additional partners and content coming in 2008."



Xbox 360 gamers in the launch countries can access Xbox Live Marketplace Video Store with both an Xbox Live Silver or Gold membership and a broadband connection.