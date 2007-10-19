  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Xbox offers free movies with HD DVD drive

|
  Xbox offers free movies with HD DVD drive

As we'd predicted would happen back in September, Microsoft has announced a major promotion with Hollywood's leading film studios that will offer five blockbuster movie HD DVDs free when you buy the Xbox 360 HD DVD player at £114.99.

From now until the 31st January 2008, anyone who purchases the HD DVD player for their Xbox 360 will be able to choose from 13 major film titles from studios including Warner Brothers, Universal, Dreamworks and Paramount.

To receive their movies, customers simply send in a form, along with the barcode of their new HD DVD player and Microsoft will ensure they are sent their HD DVDs within 28 working days.

The titles on offer are: Serenity, The Chronicles of Riddick, Hulk, Children of Men, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Troy, Full Metal Jacket, Corpse Bride, The Prestige, Swordfish, Black Rain, Dreamgirls, Word Trade Center.

PopularIn Games
  1. What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
  2. Jurassic World Alive: How to play, in-game payments and everything you need to know
  3. E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
  4. Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch, to be announced at E3 2018
  5. Great gaming deal! Get an Xbox One S free with Samsung Galaxy A8 or S8 on Virgin Mobile
  1. Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
  2. Jurassic World Alive launches: New Pokemon Go-style game brings dinosaurs to life
  3. Fallout 76 revealed ahead of E3 2018, here's the first trailer
  4. Sony plans own NES Classic Mini rival with a retro PSOne relaunch
  5. Pokemon comes to Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Quest and Pokemon: Lets Go
Comments