  Xbox offers free movies with HD DVD drive

As we'd predicted would happen back in September, Microsoft has announced a major promotion with Hollywood's leading film studios that will offer five blockbuster movie HD DVDs free when you buy the Xbox 360 HD DVD player at £114.99.

From now until the 31st January 2008, anyone who purchases the HD DVD player for their Xbox 360 will be able to choose from 13 major film titles from studios including Warner Brothers, Universal, Dreamworks and Paramount.

To receive their movies, customers simply send in a form, along with the barcode of their new HD DVD player and Microsoft will ensure they are sent their HD DVDs within 28 working days.

The titles on offer are: Serenity, The Chronicles of Riddick, Hulk, Children of Men, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Troy, Full Metal Jacket, Corpse Bride, The Prestige, Swordfish, Black Rain, Dreamgirls, Word Trade Center.