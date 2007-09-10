  1. Home
Microsoft in talks with BBC for Xbox Live video content

Microsoft is currently "courting" the BBC for video content for the Xbox Live platform, according to a report by the Sunday Times.

Elsewhere in the world, Xboxers can get video via the Live portal, including in America where content from Disney, MTV and CBS is available.

Ross Honey, senior director for media at Microsoft's content and partner strategy group, said that Microsoft had been speaking to the BBC, as well as other European media companies.

"We are working diligently on multiple fronts to make it happen", he said. "The BBC is a great content provider."

Its thought that Microsoft will launch digital television and video services in Europe soon.

Sony recently announced the PlayTV add-on for the PS3 which will see Freeview programming available via their console as well as a team-up with Sky for pay-per-view downloads.

