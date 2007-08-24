Project Gotham Racing 4 gets US, UK release dates

It has been announced that the much anticipated "Project Gotham Racing 4" is scheduled for release on October 2nd in America and October 12th in Europe.

Although originally scheduled for launch in September, Bizarre Creations has said the delay will allow them to put "the finishing touches on the game to ensure it crosses the finish line at retail as the best title yet in the 'PGR' racing franchise".

As if to make the delay less of a blow, vehicles were revealed that games can expect to be racing, they include:

* Ariel Atom 300 Supercharged 2004

* Aston Martin V8 Vantage 2005

* Austin Mini Cooper S 1964

* Chevrolet Camaro Z28 1969

* Ferrari F430 2004

* Caparo T1 2007

* Caterham R500 2000

* Lamborghini Gallardo 2004

* Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 2005

* Tesla Roadster 2008

* BMW F 800 S 2006

* Honda NR750 1992

* Honda CBR600RR 2005

* Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 2007

* MTT Turbine Superbike 2006

* MV Agusta F4 Senna 2006

* Norton 500 Manx 1962

* Triumph Speed Triple 2005

* Triumph Trident 2005