Halo 3 Xbox 360 priced for UK
After hearing the Halo 3 Xbox 360 price announced for the States and Australia, UK gamers were beginning to wonder where their price announcement was ... well, Microsoft were obviously waiting for the Games Con to break the news.
Fans will be able to pick up a special Halo 3 console for £279.99, with access to limited edition Gamer Pics and Themes for their dashboard, a Play & Charge Kit, 1-month subscription to the Xbox LIVE Gold service and a Ethernet cable, as from September 26, a day after North America, however no game itself.
Stephen McGill, Microsoft’s head of gaming and entertainment, said, "We are pleased to offer the cool Halo 3 Special Edition console for the huge Halo fan community".
"It's a great way for Halo fans to show their allegiance to one of the most popular and successful entertainment franchises ever."
