  Limited edition Simpsons-themed Xboxes

In the States, with the summer blockbuster movie season quickly approaching, fans everywhere will be happy to hear about four exciting new Xbox 360 games inspired by this summer's big-screen favourites and a limited-edition console that will have fans of "The Simpsons" moaning like the Comic Book Guy discovering a long-lost first edition.

Fox, the studio behind the much anticipated Simpson's movie, and Microsoft, will be offering fans the chance to get their hands on one of 100 limited-edition bright yellow "Simpsons" Xbox 360 Pro consoles through a series of special events and promotions to celebrate the Springfield family's big-screen debut on July 27, 2007.

The other movie tie-in games due to be released will be for Shrek the Third, the new Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End flick, where they can play as the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, the new Harry Potter movie and a game for the computer-animated kid's offering "Ratatouille".