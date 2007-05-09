  Arcade classic Double Dragon arrives on Xbox LIVE Arcade

The legendary arcade classic that introduced gamers to co-op street-brawling action is back and looking better than ever. Team up with a friend or prepare to go it alone, because Double Dragon is hitting Xbox LIVE Arcade today.

Double Dragon, from Empire Interactive Ltd, is a genuine re-creation of the classic coin-op arcade game. For the first time ever, fans of the franchise can play Double Dragon online with a friend over Xbox LIVE. The game features enhanced art, a new soundtrack and a host of extras.

Double Dragon is the story of Billy and Jimmy Lee, twin brothers who learned to fight on the cold, tough streets of their city. Their expert knowledge of the ancient martial art of Sou-Setsu-Ken, combined with their streetwise outlook, means that they're two of the most formidable combatants ever to walk the streets. Billy and Jimmy will use their feet, fists, elbows and whatever weapons come to hand to defeat the gang that kidnapped Billy's girlfriend.

The Xbox LIVE Arcade library, now 58 games strong and growing, continues to expand and provide every type of gamer with accessible, pick-up-and-play game experiences. An electrifying line-up of racing games, card and board games, and both original and classic action games will be coming to Xbox LIVE Arcade in the future, including the following (not in any particular order):

Mad Tracks - This 3D racing party game from Load Inc and

D3Publisher recalls all the fun of playing with toy cars from childhood. Up to four players can race micro cars in a variety of gameplay modes in familiar settings such as a living room, a restaurant and a toy store.

Rush'n Attack - Also known as Green Beret, from Konami Digital Entertainment Inc, this is a faithful next-generation update of this classic coin-op arcade title where the player assumes the role of a special forces agent sent behind enemy lines to infiltrate an enemy military complex and free captured prisoners of war.

Soltrio Solitaire - From Silver Creek Entertainment, this is a collection of 18 different solitaire games, offering co-op and competitive two-player solitaire game modes.

Spyglass Board Games - From Strange Flavour Ltd and Freeverse, this offers classic versions of the world's most beloved board games, including chess, checkers, mancala and reversi, as well as the ability to enjoy video chat with friends via the Xbox LIVE Vision camera.

Street Trace:NYC - This is a hover board racing and arena battle game from Gaia Industries Inc set against the urban wasteland of future New York City. Make your mark on the leaderboards in intense eight-player action over Xbox LIVE, or battle at home through split-screen or single-player tournaments.

Undertow - This is a fast-paced action shooter from Chair

Entertainment Group that thrusts players underwater as they battle for control of the oceans, and features a robust single player/co-op campaign and up to 16-player multiplayer action over Xbox LIVE.

Like all Xbox LIVE Arcade games, the above titles will have a free demo that will allow gamers to try out a game before deciding to buy. More details will be available closer to each title's launch later this year.