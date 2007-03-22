  Microsoft says "No breach" to Xbox Live

Microsoft has said it has found no evidence of a security breach on Bungie.net or its Xbox Live online video game network even though Xbox Live members have supposedly claimed otherwise.

"We want to reassure all of our 6 million Xbox Live members that we have looked into the situation and found no evidence of any compromise of the security of Bungie.net or our Live network", Microsoft said in a statement.

The investigation was started following calls that some users had add their accounts hacked for the credit card details to buy Microsoft points.

"My Xbox live account was hacked and all credit card info was stolen and used to run up points, etc. Microsoft says, 'Oh, well, better call your credit card companies; nothing we can do'", Said Y The Red Bar on the official Xbox forums.

However it is thought by some industry commentators that following no evidence of a breach of security of Xbox Live, users were simply duped into giving up there information while in a game so fraudsters could call Microsoft to change the account information.

Microsoft asks any Xbox user with a question about the security of their Xbox Live account to call in.