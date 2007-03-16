Microsoft Halo 3 to come in three flavours
Microsoft Game Studios and Bungie Studios today confirmed the first details of the hotly anticipated Halo 3 due out later this year.
Just like the multiple versions of Vista, Microsoft will be offering three versions of the game to suit a range of gamers.
Gamers will have their choice of Standard Edition, Limited Edition and the ultimate collector’s item, the Legendary Edition.
Like film box sets, the Legendary Edition will be released in limited quantities and arrive in a Spartan helmet case that according to Microsoft no hardcore “Halo” fan should be without, along with two bonus disks full of additional content.
The first disk will provide exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage and videos, including a high-definition “Making of ‘Halo 3’” documentary showcasing the Bungie team; numerous high-definition featurettes documenting the creative design processes involved in developing the game; and even a look at some early game concepts and their evolution through the game’s development.
The disk will also include an audio-visual calibration tool so gamers can make the most of their high-definition home cinemas, for the ultimate “Halo 3” and Xbox 360 audio and video performance.
The second bonus disk, an exclusive to the Legendary Edition, will include completely remastered cinematic material from “Halo: Combat Evolved” and “Halo 2,” supplemented with developer commentaries, to provide a refresher course on the thrilling “Halo” story so far, and a featurette documenting a day in the life at Bungie.
Exclusive content from the creative minds behind Machinima artists “Red vs. Blue” and “This Spartan Life” will also be included.
Finally, fans who purchase the Legendary Edition will receive an illuminating collection of original “Halo 3” storyboard art from artist Lee Wilson, depicting key moments and pivotal scenes from the epic cinematic production of “Halo”.
The Limited Edition will also include a bounty of extras. Within a sleek metal collector’s case, gamers will also receive the first bonus disk found in the Legendary Edition, as well as a special “Halo” fiction and art book.
And for those who crave nothing more than the third chapter the Standard Edition will consist of just the game.
