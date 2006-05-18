  Microsoft launch Get Ready Windows Vista website

Worried that consumers won't have a powerful enough PC to run its new operating system, Windows Vista, Microsoft today announced the launch of the Windows Vista “Get Ready” website.

The new website aims to help consumers understand whether or not the PC they own or are about to buy will be capable of running the new OS.

“Customers have many options and choices to make when it comes to buying a PC today. A wide range of form factors, price points and new technologies figure into their decisions”, said Mike Sievert, corporate vice president of Windows Product Management and Marketing at Microsoft. “With that in mind, Microsoft and OEMs are making it easier to prepare for the arrival of Windows Vista. Customers now have the information they need to get a great Windows XP-based PC today that will deliver rich Windows Vista experiences tomorrow.”

The new site, available at http://www.windowsvista.com/getready, provides a variety of information and tools customers can use to prepare for Windows Vista.

The site also includes the Windows Vista Upgrade Advisor beta a downloadable application that will allow you to determine whether or not your PC is compatible.