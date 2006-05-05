  Xbox 360 gets F.E.A.R

It has been said that it scares even grown up men, but soon Xbox360 gamers will also be able to get a piece of the action when Vivendi Games' F.E.A.R. (First Encounter Assault Recon) hits the console later this year.

Currently being developed for the Xbox360, Vivendi Games has said it will unveil the new console version at the forthcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles next week.

F.E.A.R is a paranormal action thriller presented entirely in first person based on dark corridors, close quarters combat and spine-tingling scare tactics.

Publisher Vivendi Games has said the new version of the PC game on Microsoft's next generation console will offer new single player content as well as multiplayer content created to fully utilize the Xbox Live service.

Gamers can expect to get into the action this Autumn.