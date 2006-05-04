Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion rating changed due to hidden nudity

Take2 the publisher of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Grand Theft Auto has run into trouble once again over adult content in its games.

This time, the company's latest release; The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has had to have it rating toughened due to excessive gore and the discovery that a third party mod allowed gamers to reveal female characters topless, the industry's content-ratings body said on Wednesday.

"The content causing the ESRB to change the rating involves more detailed depictions of blood and gore than were considered in the original rating, as well as the presence of a locked-out art file or 'skin' that, if accessed through a third party modification to the PC version of the game, allows the user to play with topless versions of female characters."

The Entertainment Software Rating Board in America changed its rating on "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion" to "mature" from "teen". A "mature" rating advises the content is unsuitable for those under 17.

The game will retain its current content descriptors for Violence, Blood and Gore, Sexual Themes, Language, and Use of Alcohol, and the PC version will carry an additional content descriptor for Nudity until it can be re-mastered and released with the topless skin removed.

The locked-out content is inaccessible on the Xbox360 version of the game.

The ESRB said it found an art file in the PC version of "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion", made by Bethesda Softworks, the game's other co-publisher.

A mod from a third party allows players to change settings in the art file to make female characters appear topless.