Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion rating changed due to hidden nudity
Take2 the publisher of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Grand Theft Auto has run into trouble once again over adult content in its games.
This time, the company's latest release; The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has had to have it rating toughened due to excessive gore and the discovery that a third party mod allowed gamers to reveal female characters topless, the industry's content-ratings body said on Wednesday.
"The content causing the ESRB to change the rating involves more detailed depictions of blood and gore than were considered in the original rating, as well as the presence of a locked-out art file or 'skin' that, if accessed through a third party modification to the PC version of the game, allows the user to play with topless versions of female characters."
The Entertainment Software Rating Board in America changed its rating on "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion" to "mature" from "teen". A "mature" rating advises the content is unsuitable for those under 17.
The game will retain its current content descriptors for Violence, Blood and Gore, Sexual Themes, Language, and Use of Alcohol, and the PC version will carry an additional content descriptor for Nudity until it can be re-mastered and released with the topless skin removed.
The locked-out content is inaccessible on the Xbox360 version of the game.
The ESRB said it found an art file in the PC version of "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion", made by Bethesda Softworks, the game's other co-publisher.
A mod from a third party allows players to change settings in the art file to make female characters appear topless.
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
Comments