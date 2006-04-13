XBox360 gets option of bigger hard drive

If you are finding yourself running out of space on your new Xbox360 hard drive already due to all those 500MB game demos you're so keen on, don't panic.

The company that launched a 4GB hard drive for Sony's PSP last year, have created a ingenious solution for Xbox360 gamers.

The new device from Datel will allow you to connect your next generation games console to your PC and therefore utilise its hard drive rather than the tiny 20GB hard drive that comes in the box.

Priced at around £30 the XSATA as it is called is a plug-and-play device that sits between your Xbox360's hard drive and the console itself.

The PC and the 360 can then "share" the HDD so it can remain in place at all times meaning there is no need to remove your console's hard drive to use it.

Purists will be pleased to see that the XSATA is USB2.0-compatible, so you can expect ultra-fast transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps and glows blue when in use.