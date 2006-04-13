XBox360 gets option of bigger hard drive
If you are finding yourself running out of space on your new Xbox360 hard drive already due to all those 500MB game demos you're so keen on, don't panic.
The company that launched a 4GB hard drive for Sony's PSP last year, have created a ingenious solution for Xbox360 gamers.
The new device from Datel will allow you to connect your next generation games console to your PC and therefore utilise its hard drive rather than the tiny 20GB hard drive that comes in the box.
Priced at around £30 the XSATA as it is called is a plug-and-play device that sits between your Xbox360's hard drive and the console itself.
The PC and the 360 can then "share" the HDD so it can remain in place at all times meaning there is no need to remove your console's hard drive to use it.
Purists will be pleased to see that the XSATA is USB2.0-compatible, so you can expect ultra-fast transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps and glows blue when in use.
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- What is Dragon Ball Legends and why could it be the best mobile PVP game ever?
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
Comments