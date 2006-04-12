Xbox360 gamers to get HD movie trailers

Xbox360 gamers in the US will soon be able to catch the latest Paramount movie trailers such as Mission Impossible III and Jack Black's Nacho Libre in High Definition.

Microsoft and the Hollywood studio Paramount announced today that the two companies would be launching the Xbox Movie Showcase today.

The service will start by featuring free, high-definition, downloadable content from two of the most highly anticipated films of the summer: the action-thriller "Mission: Impossible III", starring Tom Cruise and "Nacho Libre", a comedy starring Jack Black.

The Xbox Movie Showcase content includes HD movie trailers, exclusive theme packs, and graphics allowing Xbox gamers to customize their gaming experiences, theming their Xbox Live experience to "M:i:III" and "Nacho Libre".

In addition, as part of this first-of-its kind agreement, stars of Paramount films, including Jack Black, will participate in Xbox's "Game with Fame", where gamers can enter for a chance to play a game online against their favourite celebrities.