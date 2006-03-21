Microsoft promises 80 XBox360 titles by summer

With the news that Sony won't be releasing the PlayStation3 until November, Microsoft has busied itself in making sure that come the winter there are plenty of games for gamers to choose.

With that news, the company has launched its Spring games line-up. Games expected to be available before the summer are titles such as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Legend the next-generation debut of the very popular Lara Croft series.

Other titles gamers can be expected to see are:

- 2006 FIFA World CupTM (EA SPORTS)

- Battlefield 2: Modern Combat (Electronic Arts)

- Blazing Angles Squadrons of WWII (Ubisoft)

- Burnout Revenge (Electronic Arts)

- Dynasty Warriors® 5 Empires (KOEI)

- Far Cry Instincts Predator (Ubisoft)

- FINAL FANTASY® XI (Square Enix, Inc.)

- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Legend (Eidos)

- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (2K Games)

- The Lord of the RingsTM The Battle for Middle Earth IITM (Electronic Arts)

- The OutfitTM (THQ)

- Top Spin 2 (2K Sports)

- Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis (Rockstar Games)

- Rumble Roses XXTM (Konami)

- X-Men: The Official Game (Activision)

- Football Manager (Sega)

- Moto GP 2006 (THQ)

- Test Drive Unlimited (Atari)

In addition to the titles above, Microsoft says it will continue to publish a stack of titles for its Xbox Live Arcade area including "Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting", "Uno" and the free full version of "Texas Hold 'Em Poker" by Riverbelle.

Microsoft Game Studios has also confirmed new content for "Project Gotham Racing 3," including exciting cars and achievements and "Perfect Dark Zero" will have access to additional content, including downloadable multiplayer maps.