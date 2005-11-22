Xbox 360 launches in America
American gamers get Xbox 360
Americans across the land will be the first to get their hands on the new Xbox 360 as the battle for dominance of the next generation of consoles starts today.
According to Microsoft, over 4,500 retailers threw back their doors for midnight openings to allow gamers to get their hands on a new console.
"The debut of Xbox 360 marks one of the biggest consumer launches in Microsoft's history", said Robbie Bach, president of the Entertainment and Devices Division at Microsoft and chief Xbox officer.
To create even more excitement, more than 3,500 gamers from around the world descended on an Xbox 360 oasis in California's Mojave Desert from Sunday night for a 48-hour gaming party called Xbox 360: Zero Hour.
The UK and the rest of Europe will be next to get their hands on the new console, but will have to wait a further 2 weeks to get their hands on the console. The launch date for the UK is the 2nd December.
The Japanese, normally the first to get new consoles thanks to Sony and Nintendo, will have to wait until the 10 December.
Some 18 games will be available for the US launch, including three flagship titles from Microsoft - Perfect Dark Zero, Kameo and Project Gotham Racing 3.
Yet while the marketing machine is in full swing with the global launch, some early press reviews in America are suggesting that the console could be a disappointment.
Without yet seeing the console, we cannot comment, however we hope have a review up in the next 2 weeks.
We will keep you posted.
- Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- The best Pokemon Go tips and tricks
- Official Nintendo Charging Stand for Switch can charge your console in tabletop mode
- Play your full PC games on iOS and Android devices, including PUBG, via new Steam Link app
- What is Nintendo Switch Online, how much does it cost and when is it coming?
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Star Wars app deals: Get these Android and iOS games for May the 4th on the cheap
- Xbox Two specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see in Xbox One 2
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
Comments