Microsoft makes Xbox 360 controller PC compatible
Microsoft today announced that it will be making the Xbox 360 controller compatible with the PC allowing gamers to use it on both platforms.
“This controller is a great example of one of the many areas where the Xbox 360 and Windows platforms complement each other”, said J Allard, Microsoft corporate vice president and chief XNA officer. “The Xbox 360 Controller for Windows is an important step in making it easier for consumers to enjoy gaming on both platforms”.
The Xbox 360 Controller for Windows works with Windows XP-based PCs and the Xbox 360 system, with a comfortable, enhanced ergonomic design, force feedback vibration support and a familiar button layout across both platforms.
The Xbox 360 Controller for Windows retail product will include a driver for Windows XP-based PCs. The wired Xbox 360 Controller, which comes with the core Xbox 360 system, will also work on Windows XP-based computers after users download the available driver from Microsoft.
The Controller has a 9-foot breakaway controller cable that plugs into a standard USB port.
The Xbox 360 Controller for Windows will be widely available from early December (at the same time as the console launch) and cost
