Microsoft and Adidas team up for launch of Xbox 360

Microsoft has announced that it will team up with Adidas to promote its next generation console - the Xbox 360.

The agreement announced at the X05 conference in Amsterdam will see Xbox 360 kiosks will be placed in retail locations across the US, Europe, Japan, Canada, Asia, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand for a variety of activities leading up to the FIFA 2006 World Cup.

Xbox will join adidas in supporting the MTV series “MTV Goal — Germany 2006”, which follows the progress of 10 of the globe's most promising young football talents as they bid to make it into their national squads in time for 2006. The show will be screened beginning mid-November 2005.

But the deal isn't just about putting consoles in store, but platform integration as well. Adidas will install content on Xbox 360 consoles, while Xbox will enjoy presence on adidas' planned FIFA 2006 World Cup mobile portal.