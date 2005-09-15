  Xbox 360 gets UK launch date

Microsoft has announced the launch date for its new Xbox 360 console in Japan. America and Europe. The ambitious global launch will be spread out across 18 days with Americans being the first to get the console on the 22 November. Europe and the UK will get it on 2 December and Japan eight days later on the 10 December.

The announcement, made on the eve of Tokyo Game Show 2005, marked the first time that a game console will be launched in three territories in the same time frame.

The console has already reached number 3 in the Amazon.co.uk ranking and the site, although not guaranteeing that orders will be fulfilled is offering an Xbox 360 Console with 20GB hard drive, wireless controller, ethernet cable, HD AV cable and headset for £279.99 (

).

The launch date means it will be this years must have Christmas gadget. Something that Microsoft is hoping will put them in good stead other Sony and its PS3 and PSP consoles.