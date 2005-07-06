Man convicted of modding Xbox
A man in the UK has been convicted for illegally modifying games consoles.
The 22-year-old man was found guilty at Caerphilly Magistrates Court for selling Xboxes via his website for £380, having fitted them with a 200GB hard drive and 80 pre-installed games.
ELSPA (the Entertainment & Leisure Software Publishers Association) led the investigation, informing the Gwent Constabulary and Caerphilly County Borough Council Trading Standards.
It stated that the retail cost of the package he put together, if it was genuine and unmodified, would have been around £3,000.
As it was his first offence, the man was ordered to do 140 hours if community service, pay £750 costs and forfeit all of the equipment that was seized. This included three tower PCs, two printers, three Xbox consoles and 38 hard-drives - a small price on what he has probably earnt from the scam.
