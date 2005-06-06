  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Xbox 3 stock storages already

|
  Xbox 3 stock storages already

It's still five months away, but already Microsoft is suggesting that it might not have enough Xbox 360's to go around for a worldwide release as promised.

In an interview with MCV magazine, a trade gaming paper, UK Xbox boss Neil Thompson said that the problems where going to be sheer worldwide demand rather than stock problems on Microsoft's side.

"We feel as a company we've done the groundwork to get to a point where we can do the global release; we feel we're going to deliver and have a great Xmas.

He went on to say "I don't think we're going to meet demand as people are going to come into this platform in a big way."

The paper also sited Action Replay and Virtual Games, both independent games retailers saying that they won't be running pre-order campaigns because of the fear of disappointing their customers.

We will keep you posted.

PopularIn Games
  1. PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
  2. Far Cry 5 review: Politically charged and powerful return for the first-person shooter
  3. Xbox One S review: Great console and 4K Blu-ray player for the budget concious
  4. Xbox One X review: 4K HDR console gaming doesn't get better than this
  5. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  1. Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
  2. Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  3. What is Dragon Ball Legends and why could it be the best mobile PVP game ever?
  4. Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
  5. What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?

Comments