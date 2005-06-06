  Xbox 3 stock storages already

It's still five months away, but already Microsoft is suggesting that it might not have enough Xbox 360's to go around for a worldwide release as promised.

In an interview with MCV magazine, a trade gaming paper, UK Xbox boss Neil Thompson said that the problems where going to be sheer worldwide demand rather than stock problems on Microsoft's side.

"We feel as a company we've done the groundwork to get to a point where we can do the global release; we feel we're going to deliver and have a great Xmas.

He went on to say "I don't think we're going to meet demand as people are going to come into this platform in a big way."

The paper also sited Action Replay and Virtual Games, both independent games retailers saying that they won't be running pre-order campaigns because of the fear of disappointing their customers.

We will keep you posted.