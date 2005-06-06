Xbox 3 stock storages already
It's still five months away, but already Microsoft is suggesting that it might not have enough Xbox 360's to go around for a worldwide release as promised.
In an interview with MCV magazine, a trade gaming paper, UK Xbox boss Neil Thompson said that the problems where going to be sheer worldwide demand rather than stock problems on Microsoft's side.
"We feel as a company we've done the groundwork to get to a point where we can do the global release; we feel we're going to deliver and have a great Xmas.
He went on to say "I don't think we're going to meet demand as people are going to come into this platform in a big way."
The paper also sited Action Replay and Virtual Games, both independent games retailers saying that they won't be running pre-order campaigns because of the fear of disappointing their customers.
We will keep you posted.
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Far Cry 5 review: Politically charged and powerful return for the first-person shooter
- Xbox One S review: Great console and 4K Blu-ray player for the budget concious
- Xbox One X review: 4K HDR console gaming doesn't get better than this
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- What is Dragon Ball Legends and why could it be the best mobile PVP game ever?
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
Comments