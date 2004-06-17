Xbox 2 possibly pencilled in for end of 2005
It's not the political general election that really matters to us gamers next year, but rather which games console after this current generation will be first past the post- as the platform with the head start usually dominates for a considerable period of time, judging by the two Playstations so far.
While Sony and Nintendo are all geared up to pursue your pocket with the PSP and Nintendo DS as the next major platform war, Microsoft will neither confirm nor deny a delivery date of November 2005 in the US and then Christmas 2005 in Europe for the full sized non-portable Xbox Next. It would certainly steal a march on the PS3 (whose predecessor the PSX, only received its DVD Burning firmware upgrades in the past week in Japan).
As Playstation3 is slated for at least another three years away and that's just the Japanese date, Nintendo currently have a tunnel-wide gap in between these two releases to launch the follow-up to GameCube. As Nintendo announced the ‘Cube's continued retail presence alongside the follow up “Revolution” though, expect a longer than usual period of Japanese exclusivity, either for hardware, the most in-demand software, or both.
- FIFA 18 World Cup mode will be a free download in May
- Kinguin: deeply into games
- Dragalia Lost: Nintendo’s next mobile game is an original RPG
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know including how the cardboard Toy-Cons work
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Nintendo E3 2018 Direct video presentation: How to watch it and what to expect for Nintendo Switch
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- The C64 Mini review: Retro console remake of Commodore's finest hour
Comments