  WIN: Tomb Raider and an Xbox 360 to play it on

This month sees the launch of Tomb Raider on 5 March and the return of one of gaming's most iconic characters: Lara Croft.

Developed by Crystal Dynamics, Tomb Raider in 2013 is a gritty reboot that depicts the first adventure for a young and inexperienced Lara Croft in a story which charts her journey as she finds out just how far she must go in order to stay alive.



The Collector's Edition includes a survival tin, art book, double-sided map-poster, 8-inch Lara Croft figurine, 10 track score, weapon pack DLC, a waterproof survival pouch and - but of course - the copy of the game. Now how about that?

