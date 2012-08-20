  WIN: Sleeping Dogs *and* an Xbox 360 to play it on

To celebrate the launch of Sleeping Dogs, a gritty and visceral open world cop drama videogame, Pocket-lint has teamed up with Square Enix to offer one lucky winner the chance to win an Xbox 360 console and copy of the Sleeping Dogs game.

Sleeping Dogs, which catapults players into the role of undercover cop Wei Shen, has a movie-quality storyline and is voiced by a fantastic cast including Emma Stone and Lucy Liu.

The game has been developed in collaboration with legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) champion Georges St-Pierre to bring a thrillingly realistic element to the combat elements of the game, and offers players an awesome driving experience fit to rival any bespoke racing game!

Additional Xbox 360 copies of Sleeping Dogs are also up for grabs for four lucky runners up. All you have to do is correctly answer the question below and leave us your details to be in with a chance of winning:

(Usual Pocket-lint Terms & Conditions apply. Entrants must be a UK resident aged 18 years or more. Prizes are non-transferable and no cash alternative is offered.)

This competition has finished.